Stafford Co. man arrested, charged wi...

Stafford Co. man arrested, charged with DUI

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

A Stafford County man is in jail after a deputy found him behind the wheel with an open can of beer and a small bottle of whiskey Thursday night. Wesley Alfred Vogt, 32, of Stafford, is charged with his third or subsequent DUI offense and driving without a license.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay and independent 59 min Denny 1
Officers Work 84 Hours Apr 24 let it die 4
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Apr 21 Mom 111
vehicle inspections Apr 18 Frank 3
Disturbing Fact About Walmart Apr 17 Shopper 1
News ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c... Apr 15 tomin cali 10
Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund Apr 12 Big Bertha 2
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,758 • Total comments across all topics: 280,662,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC