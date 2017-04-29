Stafford Co. man arrested, charged with DUI
A Stafford County man is in jail after a deputy found him behind the wheel with an open can of beer and a small bottle of whiskey Thursday night. Wesley Alfred Vogt, 32, of Stafford, is charged with his third or subsequent DUI offense and driving without a license.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay and independent
|59 min
|Denny
|1
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|Apr 24
|let it die
|4
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Apr 21
|Mom
|111
|vehicle inspections
|Apr 18
|Frank
|3
|Disturbing Fact About Walmart
|Apr 17
|Shopper
|1
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr 15
|tomin cali
|10
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr 12
|Big Bertha
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC