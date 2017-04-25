Sisters to open Dixie Bell's restaurant in Richmond
Two sisters are returning to their old Northside stomping ground to let their food bridge the gap between the neighborhood's past and its future. Kristin and Kia Player are turning a former auto repair shop at 400 W. Brookland Park Blvd. into the block's newest restaurant - Dixie Bell's.
