Shalom Farms is Positively Richmond
It's only days into the 2017 growing season, but its mission is in action everywhere you look at Shalom Farms as tractors prepare fields and volunteers water plants in a greenhouse. "We want folks to fall in love with fresh fruits and vegetables, and so we want to grow things that make sense to folks and are easy to integrate into their diet," explains Dominic Barrett, the Shalom Farms Executive Director.
