RVA Record Store Day presses into yea...

RVA Record Store Day presses into year 10 with strong sales, community

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

Home to many record shops, flea markets, and yard sales, Richmond has become a leading destination for record collectors up and down the East Coast. With the 10th anniversary of Record Store Day, Richmond store owners will not only celebrate what has become the annual holiday for vinyl aficionados but will also celebrate how the record store is common ground for many Richmond friends and musicians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) 16 hr Mom 114
Officers Work 84 Hours Apr 19 let it die 2
vehicle inspections Apr 18 Frank 3
Disturbing Fact About Walmart Apr 17 Shopper 2
News ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c... Apr 15 tomin cali 16
Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund Apr 12 Big Bertha 3
Non compliance Sanctuary city Apr 11 Law abiding citizen 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,558 • Total comments across all topics: 280,472,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC