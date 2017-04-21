RVA Record Store Day presses into year 10 with strong sales, community
Home to many record shops, flea markets, and yard sales, Richmond has become a leading destination for record collectors up and down the East Coast. With the 10th anniversary of Record Store Day, Richmond store owners will not only celebrate what has become the annual holiday for vinyl aficionados but will also celebrate how the record store is common ground for many Richmond friends and musicians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|16 hr
|Mom
|114
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|Apr 19
|let it die
|2
|vehicle inspections
|Apr 18
|Frank
|3
|Disturbing Fact About Walmart
|Apr 17
|Shopper
|2
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr 15
|tomin cali
|16
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr 12
|Big Bertha
|3
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr 11
|Law abiding citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC