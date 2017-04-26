Richmond's Studio

10 hrs ago

Photographer Kim Frost is conducting an interactive art project out of the main branch of the Richmond Public Library at 101 E. Franklin St. While City Council debates the libraries' shrinking budget, one local photographer has made the Main Library the setting for an art project about Richmond. If you've walked up to the second floor landing of the downtown branch this month, you've walked through Kim Frost's studio and gallery.

