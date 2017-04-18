Richmonders might not have to bag the...

Richmonders might not have to bag their leaves, but it would cost you

Mayor Stoney's proposal would have you bag your leaves, bring them to the curb, and the city will pick up the bags. A new proposal would give you the option to have the vacuum trucks come to your home - for a fee.

