Richmond shopping center sells for $7.3 million
Laburnum Park Shopping Center, a 61,860-square foot retail property in the Richmond area, has been sold for $7.3 million, according to Marcus & Millichap, which represented the seller. Bryn D. Merrey, senior vice president/division manager of the firm's mid-Atlantic and Southeastern offices, said the property was sold at the asking price.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Virginia Business.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Thu
|tomin cali
|1
|2 Myths About Cats Not True
|Apr 4
|Uncle Ramos
|3
|Latino prosecutor in Chesterfield: Violent ille...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|5
|You Don't Need to be Addicted to Prescription D...
|Mar 29
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|If You are Concerned about Vaccines, Here is Yo...
|Mar 28
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|This Bill Needs Passing by Our State Legislature
|Mar 27
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Mar 22
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC