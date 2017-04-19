Richmond set to slap fees on drivers who pass school buses
Richmond school leaders and police are set to launch a program that would fine drivers who pass school buses with the stop arms out and lights on. Richmond Public School officials said 50 of their school buses are equipped with stop-arm camera systems and officers will start handing out tickets as soon as April 24. Each bus is outfitted with 13 cameras and can monitor traffic four lanes over in both directions.
