Richmond Police make arrest in Tuesdaya s shooting near Carytown

Richmond Police make arrest in Tuesday's shooting near Carytown

Richmond police charged Montez Ellis, 27, of the 3000 block of Grayland Avenue, with Attempted Murder and Use of a Firearm by a Felon. Authorities said that at approximately 1:41 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of South Sheppard Street for a report of random gunfire.

