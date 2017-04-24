Richmond man arrested for using Hanov...

Richmond man arrested for using Hanover home to distribute cocaine

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

A 50-year-old man accused of distributing cocaine was arrested on April 19, after the Hanover community tipped off authorities that something suspicious was happening at the rural residence. James Ivory Clark, of Richmond, had just under an ounce of cocaine on him when he was arrested by investigators at his Hanover home in the 15000 block of Bourne Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Officers Work 84 Hours Mon let it die 4
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Apr 21 Mom 111
vehicle inspections Apr 18 Frank 3
Disturbing Fact About Walmart Apr 17 Shopper 1
News ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c... Apr 15 tomin cali 15
Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund Apr 12 Big Bertha 2
Non compliance Sanctuary city Apr 11 Law abiding citizen 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,040 • Total comments across all topics: 280,548,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC