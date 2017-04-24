Richmond man arrested for using Hanover home to distribute cocaine
A 50-year-old man accused of distributing cocaine was arrested on April 19, after the Hanover community tipped off authorities that something suspicious was happening at the rural residence. James Ivory Clark, of Richmond, had just under an ounce of cocaine on him when he was arrested by investigators at his Hanover home in the 15000 block of Bourne Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|Mon
|let it die
|4
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Apr 21
|Mom
|111
|vehicle inspections
|Apr 18
|Frank
|3
|Disturbing Fact About Walmart
|Apr 17
|Shopper
|1
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr 15
|tomin cali
|15
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr 12
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr 11
|Law abiding citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC