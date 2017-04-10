Richmond Mall Apologizes After Breastfeeding Clash, Mothers Plan a "Nurse-In"

The 29-year-old mother, Ashley Cooper, says more business owners should be aware of the 2015 Virginia law that allows women to breastfeed in public. A trip to see the Easter Bunny turned hairy over the weekend for one Richmond mother, who says a female security guard at the Short Pump Town Center tried to stop her from breastfeeding her 8-month-old.

