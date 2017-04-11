Richmond granted $1.3 million loan fr...

Richmond granted $1.3 million loan from Virginia Resources Authority

Richmond City was granted a $1.3 million dollar loan from The Virginia Resources Authority Thursday, with funding authorized by State Water Control Board from the Virginia Water Facilities Revolving Fund. The loan will finance a pilot program to identify the benefits and cost-effectiveness of alternatives to pavement surfaces in city alleyways and the impact of these alternatives on stormwater runoff reduction.

