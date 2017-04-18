Richmond Food Co-op Comes to Southside

Richmond Food Co-op Comes to Southside

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Style Weekly

Richmond Food Co-op board chair David King and architect Patrick Farley hold renderings of plans to turn the site at 1200 Westover Hills Blvd. into Richmond's only cooperative grocery store. Not two seconds after Richmond Food Co-op board chair David King unlocks the dusty garage door, a man drives up to ask what's going into the former thrift store at 1200 Westover Hills Blvd. "I'm not making this up -- that happens literally every time I come here," says Patrick Farley, the architect for the co-op.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Style Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sanctuary City----Federal laws 22 hr salley MaCkintosh 1
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Fri Mom 114
Officers Work 84 Hours Apr 19 let it die 2
vehicle inspections Apr 18 Frank 3
Disturbing Fact About Walmart Apr 17 Shopper 2
News ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c... Apr 15 tomin cali 15
Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund Apr 12 Big Bertha 3
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,751 • Total comments across all topics: 280,495,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC