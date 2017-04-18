Richmond Food Co-op Comes to Southside
Richmond Food Co-op board chair David King and architect Patrick Farley hold renderings of plans to turn the site at 1200 Westover Hills Blvd. into Richmond's only cooperative grocery store. Not two seconds after Richmond Food Co-op board chair David King unlocks the dusty garage door, a man drives up to ask what's going into the former thrift store at 1200 Westover Hills Blvd. "I'm not making this up -- that happens literally every time I come here," says Patrick Farley, the architect for the co-op.
