Richmond Fire investigating house fire in Fulton Hill area
A Richmond Fire spokesperson told 8News that crews were called to the home located on Mount Erin Drive around 4:40 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a small fire in the attic of the home. The fire was marked under control roughly 15 minutes after crews first arrived.
