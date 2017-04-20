Richmond cafe set standard for training students with disabilities
Garth Larson was intent on helping his son Max, who lives with Muscular Dystrophy, not only find work, but also self-confidence. "He kept looking and looking and I said you're not going to get off that easy, so we created a job for him," says Larson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|11 hr
|Mom
|114
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|Apr 19
|let it die
|2
|vehicle inspections
|Apr 18
|Frank
|3
|Disturbing Fact About Walmart
|Apr 17
|Shopper
|2
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr 15
|tomin cali
|16
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr 12
|Big Bertha
|3
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr 11
|Law abiding citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC