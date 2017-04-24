Report: Cows, chickens taint Shenandoah River with E. coli

In this June 28, 2015, file photo, Lois Paul, left, of Port Republic, with her Appaloosa, Classy, and Pat Brady, of Penn Laird, with her quarter horse, Dewey, stop while on a trail ride to take a drink out of the formation of the South Fork of the Shenandoah River at the confluence of the South and North Rivers in Port Republic, Va. Excessive livestock manure runoff is making its way into the Shenandoah River, overloading the scenic waterway with E. coli and phosphorous pollution, according to a new report from an environmental advocacy group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.