Rally to bring attention to missing people happening Saturday in Richmond
A rally is happening now in Richmond to bring attention to those who are missing and to share information to keep your loved ones safe. "Rally to bring attention to missing people happening Saturday in Richmond" is locked Rally to bring attention to missing people happening Saturday in Richmond "Rally to bring attention to missing people happening Saturday in Richmond" is locked Rally to bring attention to missing people happening Saturday in Richmond The rally runs from noon until 4:30 Saturday at New Life Deliverance Tabernacle at 900 Decatur Street in Richmond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|6 hr
|OGbobbyJ
|5
|Gay and independent
|10 hr
|Denny
|1
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Apr 21
|Mom
|111
|vehicle inspections
|Apr 18
|Frank
|3
|Disturbing Fact About Walmart
|Apr 17
|Shopper
|1
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr 15
|tomin cali
|10
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr 12
|Big Bertha
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC