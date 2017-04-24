Police Taser use in Va. drops - in some cases dramatically - in wake of 2016 court decision
Police use of Tasers has dropped in Virginia - in some cases dramatically - in the year since a federal appeals court decision essentially "rewrote policy for every department" in the state, a nationally recognized expert on Tasers and police use of force says. Nearly all of the largest police agencies in Virginia, as well as some of the smaller ones, reported a significant drop in Taser use by their officers in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need MK Ultra? email [email protected]
|10 hr
|John Cathy
|1
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|Mon
|let it die
|4
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Apr 21
|Mom
|111
|vehicle inspections
|Apr 18
|Frank
|3
|Disturbing Fact About Walmart
|Apr 17
|Shopper
|1
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr 15
|tomin cali
|15
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr 12
|Big Bertha
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC