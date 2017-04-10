Police identify second victim in Southside double homicide
Police have identified the second victim in a double homicide that occurred at the Midlothian Village Apartments in South Richmond Saturday night. The victim has been identified as Kejuan L. Goode, 18, of the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sleeping Badge
|19 hr
|Sleeping Badge
|2
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Sun
|Bill
|2
|vehicle inspections
|Sun
|Motorcycle Rider
|1
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr 6
|tomin cali
|1
|2 Myths About Cats Not True
|Apr 4
|Uncle Ramos
|3
|Latino prosecutor in Chesterfield: Violent ille...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|5
|You Don't Need to be Addicted to Prescription D...
|Mar 29
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC