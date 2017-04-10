Police identify second victim in Sout...

Police identify second victim in Southside double homicide

Police have identified the second victim in a double homicide that occurred at the Midlothian Village Apartments in South Richmond Saturday night. The victim has been identified as Kejuan L. Goode, 18, of the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

