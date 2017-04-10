PHOTOS: Easter on Monument 2017
Eating cool popsicles and donning their Easter finery, Katherine and Richard Springs of Richmond enjoyed a stroll during the annual Easter on Maymont Avenue event, Sunday, April 16, 2017 Sirena Sparkle, a.k.a. Daniel Megar, made the usual appearance during the annual Easter on Maymont Avenue event, Sunday, April 16, 2017 Up, up and away in her beautiful balloon bonnet is Harrietta Sheppard of Richmond during the annual Easter on Maymont Avenue event, Sunday, April 16, 2017 Owen Rodriguez, 5, L, of Midlothian tries out gator meat while Isaac Walton, 9, goes the traditional chicken and fries route as they watched during the annual Easter on Maymont Avenue event, Sunday, April 16, 2017 Whast's up, my peeps? Katherine Jordan of Richmond models a bonnet with Peeps candy during the annual Easter on Maymont Avenue event, Sunday, April 16, 2017 Dressed in their 70's garb, that's 1570's , Nancy ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Sat
|Well Well
|18
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr 12
|Big Bertha
|3
|vehicle inspections
|Apr 11
|Mechanic
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr 11
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr 10
|Sleeping Badge
|2
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Apr 9
|Bill
|2
|2 Myths About Cats Not True
|Apr 4
|Uncle Ramos
|3
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC