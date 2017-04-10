PHOTOS: Easter on Monument 2017

PHOTOS: Easter on Monument 2017

Eating cool popsicles and donning their Easter finery, Katherine and Richard Springs of Richmond enjoyed a stroll during the annual Easter on Maymont Avenue event, Sunday, April 16, 2017 Sirena Sparkle, a.k.a. Daniel Megar, made the usual appearance during the annual Easter on Maymont Avenue event, Sunday, April 16, 2017 Up, up and away in her beautiful balloon bonnet is Harrietta Sheppard of Richmond during the annual Easter on Maymont Avenue event, Sunday, April 16, 2017 Owen Rodriguez, 5, L, of Midlothian tries out gator meat while Isaac Walton, 9, goes the traditional chicken and fries route as they watched during the annual Easter on Maymont Avenue event, Sunday, April 16, 2017 Whast's up, my peeps? Katherine Jordan of Richmond models a bonnet with Peeps candy during the annual Easter on Maymont Avenue event, Sunday, April 16, 2017 Dressed in their 70's garb, that's 1570's , Nancy ... (more)

