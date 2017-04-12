Petersburg hires former Richmond city leader at center of email scandal
A former Richmond department director who was at the center of a 2016 city audit will now head the Department of Public Works for the City of Petersburg. Emmanuel Adediran who headed the same position for the City of Richmond has been named the provisional director of public works for Petersburg.
