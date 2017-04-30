Person hospitalized after car fire near Meadowdale Plaza Shopping Center
One person was transported to the hospital Sunday afternoon in relation to a vehicle fire that happened outside the Meadowdale Plaza Shopping Center in northern Chesterfield County. According to Chesterfield County authorities, the person was injured after a car caught fire outside the Marshalls located at 4020 Meadowdale Boulevard.
