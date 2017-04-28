Pedestrian fatally struck in Southside Richmond
The accident occurred at roughly 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hopkins Road and Veterans Avenue, right next to McGuire Veterans Medical Center. When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.
