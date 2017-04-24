Parents file charges after school officer allegedly body slams Richmond student
Two parents filed charges against a school resource officer after they said he was filmed body slamming their 17-year-old son during an incident at Huguenot High School. Andre "AJ" Nious was not at school Monday.
