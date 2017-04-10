New 'Do, New You

New 'Do, New You

RICHMOND, Va - Hair hibernating over the winter? Spring to life with a new style! Stylist, Coletti Brown shared three flattering 'before and afters' of styles perfect for everyone too busy to fuss! Find Coletti's Hair Salon in the Sola Salon Studios - 4300 Pouncey Tract Road, Suite 27 in Glen Allen.

