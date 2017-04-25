Manhunt underway for inmate who escap...

Manhunt underway for inmate who escaped Henrico Jail East

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Authorities are actively searching for an inmate who was accidentally released from Henrico County's Regional Jail East Tuesday night. Officials say the inmate, who was in custody for violating a protective order and intimidating a witness, was released shortly after 9 p.m. The inmate, who is described as a 5-foot-10, 240-pound white male, was last seen in the area of Route 33 and Angel View Lane in Lanexa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need MK Ultra? email [email protected] Tue John Cathy 1
Officers Work 84 Hours Mon let it die 4
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Apr 21 Mom 111
vehicle inspections Apr 18 Frank 3
Disturbing Fact About Walmart Apr 17 Shopper 1
News ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c... Apr 15 tomin cali 15
Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund Apr 12 Big Bertha 2
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,717 • Total comments across all topics: 280,577,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC