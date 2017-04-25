Manhunt underway for inmate who escaped Henrico Jail East

Authorities are actively searching for an inmate who was accidentally released from Henrico County's Regional Jail East Tuesday night. Officials say the inmate, who was in custody for violating a protective order and intimidating a witness, was released shortly after 9 p.m. The inmate, who is described as a 5-foot-10, 240-pound white male, was last seen in the area of Route 33 and Angel View Lane in Lanexa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.