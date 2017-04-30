Man arrested after Fluvanna County shooting, barricade situation
After much negotiation, deputies arrested Roach without further incident and charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, maliciously discharging a firearm and assault on a law enforcement officer. The Virginia State Police, the Louisa County Sheriff's Office, the Scottsville Police Department and the Albemarle County Police Department all provided assistance with the incident.
