Luncheonette opens in North Side on Monday

The Luncheonette Northside, offering comfort food with a twist, is scheduled to open today at 10 E. Brookland Park Blvd. in Richmond. Owner Brad Barzoloski said the menu will be similar to the food served at his other restaurant - The Luncheonette at 104 N. 18th St. in Shockoe Bottom.

