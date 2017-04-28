Ludacris in Richmond: Stone Soul Music and Food Festival acts revealed

Ludacris performs onstage during The Maxim Party featuring The Coke Zero Countdown presented by Patron Tequila at Indiana State Fairgrounds on February 4, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Ludacris performs onstage during The Maxim Party featuring The Coke Zero Countdown presented by Patron Tequila at Indiana State Fairgrounds on February 4, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.