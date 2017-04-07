Law enforcement nab 13 wanted convicts in Henrico, Richmond and Petersburg
Thirteen convicted felons, including 11 non-compliant sex offenders, were arrested in three days during a multi-jurisdictional operation by U.S. Marshals and the Virginia State Police. A Dinwiddie man, who was a violent sex offender, was arrested for 10 outstanding warrants for sex offenses, of which included rape and abduction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Thu
|tomin cali
|1
|2 Myths About Cats Not True
|Apr 4
|Uncle Ramos
|3
|Latino prosecutor in Chesterfield: Violent ille...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|5
|You Don't Need to be Addicted to Prescription D...
|Mar 29
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|If You are Concerned about Vaccines, Here is Yo...
|Mar 28
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|This Bill Needs Passing by Our State Legislature
|Mar 27
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Mar 22
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC