"It's Your Time To Shine" with Suits for Success IV
RICHMOND, Va - The non-profit "My Brother's Keeper of Greater Richmond" hosts the "Suits for Success IV," a workshop helping young men discover a professional mindset as they work to enter the workplace. Stephan "Coach" Hicks, Executive Director of the program shared a preview of this annual event taking place for young men ages 15 to 30 Saturday, April 8th from 9:30am to 3pm at 1618 Hull Street Road.
