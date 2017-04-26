Huguenot High Schoola s Jrotc Pelt program is Positively Richmond
The Huguenot High School JROTC Physical Education Leadership Training Program won the title of 'Special Olympics 2017 Unified Champions School Most Valuable School Award. A plaque was presented to the JROTC staff at the Global Youth Service Day breakfast on Saturday at the Crowne Plaza Richmond Downtown last Saturday.
