High-tech golf driving range eyes Goochland for 3-story, $25M site

A publicly traded company bent on growing a national chain of high-tech golf driving ranges is eyeing the Richmond market for its second site. Drive Shack, a New York-based firm that owns dozens of golf courses nationwide and is developing a brand golf and entertainment venues similar to fast-growing Topgolf, is planning a three-story, 60,000-square-foot interactive driving range in Goochland County.

