High-tech golf driving range eyes Goochland for 3-story, $25M site
A publicly traded company bent on growing a national chain of high-tech golf driving ranges is eyeing the Richmond market for its second site. Drive Shack, a New York-based firm that owns dozens of golf courses nationwide and is developing a brand golf and entertainment venues similar to fast-growing Topgolf, is planning a three-story, 60,000-square-foot interactive driving range in Goochland County.
Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sleeping Badge
|5 hr
|Sleeping Badge
|2
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|22 hr
|Bill
|2
|vehicle inspections
|22 hr
|Motorcycle Rider
|1
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr 6
|tomin cali
|1
|2 Myths About Cats Not True
|Apr 4
|Uncle Ramos
|3
|Latino prosecutor in Chesterfield: Violent ille...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|5
|You Don't Need to be Addicted to Prescription D...
|Mar 29
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
