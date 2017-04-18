Heroes Art Ball celebrates young canc...

Heroes Art Ball celebrates young cancer patients

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

The Heroes Art Ball allows eleven pediatric cancer patients to auction off their own creations. They have been working on the project for months with the help of local artists and art teachers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Officers Work 84 Hours 3 hr let it die 2
vehicle inspections Tue Frank 3
Disturbing Fact About Walmart Mon Shopper 2
News ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c... Apr 15 tomin cali 16
Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund Apr 12 Big Bertha 3
Non compliance Sanctuary city Apr 11 Law abiding citizen 1
Sleeping Badge Apr 10 Sleeping Badge 2
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,654 • Total comments across all topics: 280,413,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC