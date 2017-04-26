Gay activist found stabbed to death in Va. apartment
Chesterfield County, Va., police are calling on the LGBT community for help in their investigation into the murder of a 67-year-old gay man who was found stabbed to death on April 21 in his apartment in a section of Chesterfield near Richmond. Police said they believe Bruce M. Garnett, who family members say was active in gay rights advocacy in the late 1970s and 1980s, had been dead in his apartment in the 700 block of Chinaberry Drive in Chesterfield for several weeks before police found his body.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|Apr 24
|let it die
|4
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Apr 21
|Mom
|111
|vehicle inspections
|Apr 18
|Frank
|3
|Disturbing Fact About Walmart
|Apr 17
|Shopper
|1
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr 15
|tomin cali
|15
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr 12
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr 11
|Law abiding citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC