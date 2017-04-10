Full federal appeals court to hear Tr...

Full federal appeals court to hear Trump travel ban in Richmond

13 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

All the federal judges on Richmond's U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals are expected to hear oral arguments in President Donald Trump's travel ban appeal case. In a rare move, the court announced an "en banc" hearing where all active U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals judges will hear the case.

