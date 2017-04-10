Full federal appeals court to hear Trump travel ban in Richmond
All the federal judges on Richmond's U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals are expected to hear oral arguments in President Donald Trump's travel ban appeal case. In a rare move, the court announced an "en banc" hearing where all active U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals judges will hear the case.
