Endorsed by Sanders, Perriello campaigns in Richmond

In his bid for the Democratic nomination for governor, Tom Perriello says he would make community college free, raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and confront the Trump administration over its policies on immigration and other issues. Perriello - who has won an endorsement from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders - discussed those topics Monday night at a town-hall style meeting at Virginia Union University in Richmond.

