Early Childhood commissioner named

When he was growing up poor in Richmond, Va., David Wilkinson 's single mother used food stamps and other public assistance to make ends meet. On Friday, Wilkinson, a former White House aide, was named by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy to be the next commissioner of the Office of Early Childhood .

