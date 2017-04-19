E-ZPass Richmond walk-in center to close in May

The current Customer Service center location at 175 Wadsworth Drive will close Friday, May 12 at 6:00 p.m. The change comes as a part of VDOT's partnership with DMV to consolidate and increase E-ZPass walk-in center locations. Beginning on May 15, DMV will begin full E-ZPass Customer Service at two Richmond-area DMV locations at 610 Johnston Willis Drive and 2300 West Broad Street.

