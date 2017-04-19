E-ZPass Richmond walk-in center to close in May
The current Customer Service center location at 175 Wadsworth Drive will close Friday, May 12 at 6:00 p.m. The change comes as a part of VDOT's partnership with DMV to consolidate and increase E-ZPass walk-in center locations. Beginning on May 15, DMV will begin full E-ZPass Customer Service at two Richmond-area DMV locations at 610 Johnston Willis Drive and 2300 West Broad Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|19 hr
|let it die
|2
|vehicle inspections
|Tue
|Frank
|3
|Disturbing Fact About Walmart
|Mon
|Shopper
|2
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr 15
|tomin cali
|16
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr 12
|Big Bertha
|3
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr 11
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr 10
|Sleeping Badge
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC