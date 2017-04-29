Driver killed, passenger hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in western Hanover Co.
One person is dead and another is being treated at the hospital after a two-vehicle accident in the western part of Hanover County Saturday night. Representatives from the Hanover County Sheriff's Office said that the incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. when the two vehicles collided at the intersection of Taylor Road and Taylor Ridge Lane.
