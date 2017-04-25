Driver arrested for DUI after striking power pole on N. Parham Road
An Henrico Police spokesperson told 8News that crews responded to a traffic crash just before 4:30 a.m. on N. Parham and Fordson Roads. Officers found a vehicle that had run off the road and struck a power pole resulting in lines being down.
