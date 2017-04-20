Dinwiddie prosecutor fears other victims may exist in deputy child sex abuse case
Former law enforcement officer Hector Jimenez was arrested in Dinwiddie County Wednesday for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2015. Prosecutors say he used his position to intimidate the victim and they fear other victims may exist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|1 hr
|Mom
|114
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|Wed
|let it die
|2
|vehicle inspections
|Apr 18
|Frank
|3
|Disturbing Fact About Walmart
|Apr 17
|Shopper
|2
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr 15
|tomin cali
|16
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr 12
|Big Bertha
|3
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr 11
|Law abiding citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC