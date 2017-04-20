Dinwiddie prosecutor fears other vict...

Dinwiddie prosecutor fears other victims may exist in deputy child sex abuse case

Former law enforcement officer Hector Jimenez was arrested in Dinwiddie County Wednesday for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2015. Prosecutors say he used his position to intimidate the victim and they fear other victims may exist.

