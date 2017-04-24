Correction: Shenandoah River-Pollutio...

Correction: Shenandoah River-Pollution story

In a story April 26 about a report on pollution in the Shenandoah River, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation has 3,500 farmer members. The organization says it has approximately 35,000 farmer members.

