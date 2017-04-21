Conflict resolution hotline seeks to ...

Conflict resolution hotline seeks to stop violence in Mosby Court

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

A local group is taking action to end the violence in Mosby Court. Of the 20 homicides in the City of Richmond so far this year, at least six have been inside or close to the Mosby Court neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sanctuary City----Federal laws 4 hr salley MaCkintosh 1
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) 21 hr Mom 114
Officers Work 84 Hours Apr 19 let it die 2
vehicle inspections Apr 18 Frank 3
Disturbing Fact About Walmart Apr 17 Shopper 2
News ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c... Apr 15 tomin cali 16
Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund Apr 12 Big Bertha 3
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,320 • Total comments across all topics: 280,478,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC