Community Support for Courthouse Creek Cider after a Major Fire
After a fire burned Eric and Liza Cioffi's home to the ground on Friday, March 31, the Richmond community rallied to support them, including the local craft beverage community. The family home sits near their family business: Courthouse Creek Cider and its adjoining orchards.
