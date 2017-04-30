Child injured in Henrico shooting
Lieutenant Anthony Mehfoud with Henrico Police said they responded to the Henrico Arms Apartments located in the 1600 block of Henrico Arms Place for a shooting shortly after 1:00p.m. When they arrived they found one person that had been shot. The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center in Downtown Richmond.
