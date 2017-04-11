Chesterfield County Police search for...

Chesterfield County Police search for armed robbery suspect

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Authorities said the armed robbery occurred roughly at 9:30 p.m. on the street in the 6900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. According to police, the victim was walking down the street when they were approached by the suspect with a gun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund 7 hr Concerned Citizen 1
Non compliance Sanctuary city 7 hr Law abiding citizen 1
Sleeping Badge Mon Sleeping Badge 2
finallly action to stop robocalls Sun Bill 2
vehicle inspections Sun Motorcycle Rider 1
News ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c... Apr 6 tomin cali 1
2 Myths About Cats Not True Apr 4 Uncle Ramos 3
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,190 • Total comments across all topics: 280,219,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC