Chesterfield County Police search for armed robbery suspect
Authorities said the armed robbery occurred roughly at 9:30 p.m. on the street in the 6900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. According to police, the victim was walking down the street when they were approached by the suspect with a gun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|7 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|7 hr
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|Sleeping Badge
|Mon
|Sleeping Badge
|2
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Sun
|Bill
|2
|vehicle inspections
|Sun
|Motorcycle Rider
|1
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr 6
|tomin cali
|1
|2 Myths About Cats Not True
|Apr 4
|Uncle Ramos
|3
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC