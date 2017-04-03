Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Wan...

Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Wanted for Richmond Robbery

12 hrs ago

On Friday 03/31/2017 at approximately 6pm, the Charlottesville Police Department was contacted by the United States Marshall's Office in regards to a wanted male subject out of Richmond Virginia that was believed to be in Charlottesville. At approximately 7:30pm, members of our Investigations Bureau and Special Weapons and Tactics Team responded to the 1300 block of Carlton Avenue to assist in apprehending the subject.

