Bryant & Stratton unveils new Practical Nursing program
RICHMOND, Va. - The need for Licensed Practical Nurses in the health care field is growing, and to meet the demand Bryant & Stratton College is excited to announce that they will be offering a brand new Practical Nursing Program starting in May. Campus Director Beth Murphy made a return visit to our studio and filled us in on the details.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vehicle inspections
|8 hr
|Frank
|3
|Disturbing Fact About Walmart
|20 hr
|Shopper
|2
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr 15
|tomin cali
|16
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr 12
|Big Bertha
|3
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr 11
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr 10
|Sleeping Badge
|2
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Apr 9
|Bill
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC