Bon Air Residents Petition Against Goodwill

The vacant Martin's store at Stony Point Shopping Center that some residents of Bon Air are hoping to bar a Goodwill from. The Chesterfield neighborhood known for its Victorian homes and history as a railroad resort destination has a petition circulating to stop a Goodwill store from coming to the Stony Point Shopping Center at Buford and Huguenot roads.

